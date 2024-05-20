Ukraine says downed over two dozen Russian drones

1 min read

Ukraine said Monday it had downed more than two dozen Russian drones overnight that had targeted regions in the west, center and south of the country.

The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said debris from one of the drones damaged a private residence and left one woman with burns.

The Ukrainian air force said air defense systems had intercepted the Iranian-style Shahed attack drones over the central Poltava region, the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea and the western Lviv region, bordering Poland.

Russia also fired an Iskander ballistic missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces recently launched a ground offensive and captured several villages, the air force said.

Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have forced providers to introduce rolling blackouts to limit consumption.

The energy ministry on Monday warned of fresh scheduled outages and said Ukraine had again imported electricity from neighboring Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

