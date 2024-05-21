Ukraine making progress in northeast, Zelenskyy says

1 min read

Ukrainian troops battling Russia in the northeast Kharkiv region are making “tangible” progress but the situation in other areas of the front line is difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

Kyiv has been battling a fresh Russian assault on the region since May 10, when Moscow stormed the border, capturing several small settlements in its biggest advance in 18 months.

“In the Kharkiv region, our forces are destroying the occupier, the results are tangible,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

However, he warned that the situation on the eastern front near the cities of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove remained “extremely difficult at the moment.”

“Most of the battles are going on there now,” he said.

Army spokesman Nazar Voloshyn said Ukrainian troops had “managed to stabilize the situation” on the Kharkiv front, but that the situation was difficult and changing quickly.

Ukraine has rushed troops and resources to the northeastern region, ceding ground elsewhere including areas it had regained in its counteroffensive last year.

