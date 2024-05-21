Ukrainian drone kills one in Russia’s Belgorod region

2 min read

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed one woman and wounded three more people, the regional governor said Tuesday.

The area, which sits across the border from Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region where Russian troops have launched a major ground assault, has come under frequent attack throughout the two-year conflict.

“A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car in which there was a driver and three passengers,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

“As a result of injuries sustained in the explosion, a woman died at the scene,” he said.

The other three people in the car were wounded.

The attack occurred near a checkpoint at the village of Oktyabrsky, around 12 kilometers (7 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces launched the new offensive on the Kharkiv region two weeks ago in order to create a buffer zone to protect Russian frontier villages from Ukrainian attacks.

Moscow has claimed to have captured a dozen villages and made its most significant territorial gains in 18 months in the new assault.

