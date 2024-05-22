Theme
French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne attends a joint news conference as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and neighbouring countries, at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2024. (File photo: AP)

France says conditions for recognizing Palestine as state not met yet

France said on Wednesday conditions were not right to officially recognize a Palestinian state and that such a decision must be more than just symbolic or olitical posturing.

Remarks by Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne distanced France from Ireland, Spain and Norway, which said on Wednesday they would recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, hoping to accelerate efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

“France does not consider that the conditions have yet been met for this decision to have a real impact on this process,” Sejourne said after talks in Paris with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Paris has previously said recognizing a Palestinian state is not taboo, but should be part of a broader effort to achieve a two-state solution between Palestinians and Israelis.

Despite lobbying by several European countries and some Arab states to recognize a Palestinian state, France has said that doing so would do little to change the situation on the ground without genuine negotiations.

“This is not just a symbolic issue or a question of political positioning, but a diplomatic tool in the service of the solution of two states living side by side in peace and security”, Sejourne said.

French diplomats say symbolic recognition will be of no use, especially without real momentum towards a political process supported by the United States, Israel’s main ally.

France has been working on a draft UN Security Council resolution that it hopes to table over the summer.

It wants to bring the parameters for talks on a two-state solution back to the Security Council, while also underpinning clear condemnation of Hamas after the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

The negotiating process has been moribund for a decade.

The US believes a Palestinian state should be achieved through negotiations and not unilateral recognition, and has the power of veto at the United Nations.

