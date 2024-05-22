Russian response to France sending troops to Ukraine will not be political: Report

1 min read

If France sends its troops to Ukraine, Russia's response will be not only political, the RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Wednesday.

Artyom Studennikov, the head of the European department at the ministry, did not specify which measures Russia would take in such an event, but said Moscow has warned Paris about them and added that sending French troops to Ukraine would increase the risk of a clash between two nuclear powers.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Russian attacks on Ukraine power grid force leaders to enforce nation-wide blackouts

How will the US, allies use Russia’s frozen assets to aid Ukraine?