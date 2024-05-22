Theme
In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Russian Army soldiers ride their armoured vehicle to take positions and fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russian Army soldiers ride their armoured vehicle to take positions and fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (File photo: AP)

Russian response to France sending troops to Ukraine will not be political: Report

If France sends its troops to Ukraine, Russia's response will be not only political, the RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Wednesday.

Artyom Studennikov, the head of the European department at the ministry, did not specify which measures Russia would take in such an event, but said Moscow has warned Paris about them and added that sending French troops to Ukraine would increase the risk of a clash between two nuclear powers.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

