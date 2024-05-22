Sweden plans $7 billion more military support for Ukraine to 2026

2 min read

The Swedish government has agreed on additional military support to Ukraine totaling 75 billion crowns ($7.01 billion) over three years, it said on Wednesday.

The minority government said military support under the framework agreed with its supporting party could include donations of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the procurement of defense gear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X the decision “demonstrates Sweden’s practical solidarity with Ukraine in our struggle for freedom.”

The 75 billion crowns will be equally divided over the three years. Including the proposed addition, Sweden’s total planned military and other support to Ukraine will amount to over 100 billion crowns.

“To strengthen the Swedish support to Ukraine, and increase the long-term perspective, the government and the Sweden Democrats have agreed to introduce a framework for the military support to Ukraine for the years 2024–2026,” the government said.

It said the framework agreement may weigh on the Nordic country’s public finances beyond 2026.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Swedish-made weapons had “already proven themselves on the battlefield.”

“Archers and CV-90s help Ukrainian defenders drive the enemy out of our land,” he said on X.

