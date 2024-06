Flight swerves on runway during landing in New Zealand

1 min read

A Jetstar Airways aircraft had steering issues while landing at Christchurch Airport on Friday morning, the airline said in a statement, with local media reporting it left the runway.

Jetstar, which is owned by Qantas Airways, said it had veered on the runway but had not yet been able to confirm it had left the runway.

It said there were no injuries to passengers or crew and the aircraft has been towed to the gate and all passengers have disembarked.

A spokeswoman for Christchurch Airport said the airport’s two runways were currently closed but the terminal remained open.

