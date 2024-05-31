Theme
The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games and the Olympics rings are seen on the facade of the Paris city hall in Paris, France, on January 18, 2024. (Reuters)
French security authorities foil plan to attack football events during Paris Olympics

The Associated Press
1 min read

The French interior minister said Friday that security authorities have foiled a plan to attack football events during the Paris Olympics.

Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that an 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon.

The Paris Olympics will run from July 26-August 11. Football matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris’ Stade de France.

