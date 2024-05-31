French security authorities foil plan to attack football events during Paris Olympics

The French interior minister said Friday that security authorities have foiled a plan to attack football events during the Paris Olympics.
Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that an 18-year-old man from Chechnya was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon.
The Paris Olympics will run from July 26-August 11. Football matches will take place in cities across France before the final in Paris’ Stade de France.
