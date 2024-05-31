Riz Khan discusses India’s elections, PM Narendra Modi’s likely victory

3 min read

India’s general elections, which kicked off on April 19, will end on June 1, and see the formation of the South Asian country’s next government following a vote count on June 4.



The results will have significance - not only for the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy - but also for the changing world order.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to return to office for a third term - something only matched by India’s first premier, Jawaharlal Nehru.



Modi’s supporters point to a huge improvement in the country’s infrastructure, with the development of world-class airports and ports, large and improved road networks, and the much needed metro and rail lines. His fans also point to social welfare payment systems and sanitation for the poor.



Critics, however, point to the problems of inflation and substantial youth unemployment, while inequality continues as big businesses and the super-rich reap the benefits of tax cuts.



The BJP and its allies have been talking about the prospect of winning 400 of the 543 seats in the lower house known as the Lok Sabha.



The idea of such a result worries opponents, who fear that hardline, right-wing factions within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance harbor ambitions to amend the constitution - overturning India’s secular status and making it a Hindu state.



In this episode, Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan discusses the elections, the anticipated results and what a third Modi term would mean for India and the world.



Riz Khan begins by hearing from Sudhanshu Mittal, a leading figure and a spokesperson of the BJP.



He is also joined by Kapil Sibal who is currently an independent member of India’s upper house of Parliament and who was a senior figure of the Congress Party, the BJP’s biggest rival.



Riz Khan also sits with Bharat Bhushan, the South Asia Editor of 360info, to discuss economics and religion, which are the main issues that seem to be shaping India’s election this time.



