Russia destroys 29 Ukrainian drones in south, military says

Russia’s military said on Friday that it had shot down 29 Ukrainian drones overnight over the southern region of Krasnodar.

“Krasnodar region aerial defense systems destroyed or intercepted 29 drones” and five Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

The strikes targeted the port city of Novorossiisk and an oil depot in Temryuk, local authorities said.

The Temryuk strike sparked a fire, which raged for several hours before being extinguished, and wounded several oil depot workers, Krasnodar Region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev wrote on the Telegram social media channel.

No injuries were reported in the Novorossiisk strike, local authorities said.

Krasnodar region in Russia’s south is dotted with resorts and popular with summer vacationers.

Ukraine has upped attacks on Russian territory over the past several weeks, as Russia’s military makes creeping but steady gains along the frontline in the east.

Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022 and Kyiv has repeatedly vowed to take the fight to Russian territory in reprisal to bombardments of its territory.

