Three killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk: Russian-installed official

Three people were killed and several others injured in Ukrainian army shelling of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-installed mayor, said.



Reuters could not independently verify his assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

In a separate incident, authorities in the Russian city of Belgorod reported that a residential building had been hit by a Ukrainian drone. There were no casualties, they said.



The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense forces had downed seven drones over the Belgorod region around 1600-1630 local time (1300-1330 GMT).

