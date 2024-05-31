Theme
Police work at a site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
Three killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk: Russian-installed official

Reuters
Three people were killed and several others injured in Ukrainian army shelling of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-installed mayor, said.

Reuters could not independently verify his assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

In a separate incident, authorities in the Russian city of Belgorod reported that a residential building had been hit by a Ukrainian drone. There were no casualties, they said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense forces had downed seven drones over the Belgorod region around 1600-1630 local time (1300-1330 GMT).

