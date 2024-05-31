Ship traffic to resume in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension
Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for southbound vessels as of 0700 GMT on Friday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one vessel, the Tribeca shipping agency said.
The Liberia-flagged cargo ship Cornelia had resumed sailing after a brief engine failure, according to a report shared by the agency.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Traffic in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait halted due to ship anchor failure
Ship traffic resumes in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension
-
Traffic in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait halted due to ship anchor failure
Ship traffic in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait was suspended on Sunday morning after ...
Middle East
-
Ship traffic resumes in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension
Ship traffic in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels ...
World News
-
Cargo ship from Ukraine temporarily halts traffic in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait
A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian peas ran aground in Istanbul due to a rudder ...
Middle East