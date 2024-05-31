Theme
This April 23, 2021 photo in Istanbul shows anchored ships wait in the Sea of Marmara before sailing throught the Bosphorus Strait on route to the Black Sea. (AFP)
Ship traffic to resume in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Reuters, Istanbul 
1 min read

Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for southbound vessels as of 0700 GMT on Friday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one vessel, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

The Liberia-flagged cargo ship Cornelia had resumed sailing after a brief engine failure, according to a report shared by the agency.

