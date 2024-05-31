Ship traffic to resume in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

1 min read

Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for southbound vessels as of 0700 GMT on Friday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one vessel, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

The Liberia-flagged cargo ship Cornelia had resumed sailing after a brief engine failure, according to a report shared by the agency.

