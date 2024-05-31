Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
FILE - Recruits hold their weapons during military training at a firing range in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A campaign to replenish Russian troops in Ukraine with more soldiers appears to be underway again, with makeshift recruitment centers popping up in cities and towns, and state institutions posting ads promising cash bonuses and benefits to entice men to sign contracts enabling them to be sent into the battlefield. (AP Photo, File)
ecruits hold their weapons during military training at a firing range in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A campaign to replenish Russian troops in Ukraine with more soldiers appears to be underway again, with makeshift recruitment centers popping up in cities and towns, and state institutions posting ads promising cash bonuses and benefits to entice men to sign contracts enabling them to be sent into the battlefield. (AP Photo, File)

Two injured in Ukraine air attack on oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar: Local officials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Two people were injured when an oil depot in the Krasnodar region caught fire after a Ukraine drone strike early on Friday targeting oil facilities, local officials of the southern Russian region said.

“The situation is more serious in the Temryuk district - the infrastructure of the oil depot there was damaged by an air strike,” Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said that the fire, which was sparked by falling drone debris, has been since extinguished.

The head of the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar region said on Telegram that two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said that targeting Russia’s energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s overall war effort.

Read more:

Three dead, 16 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv: Ukrainian regional authorities

Germany pledges $540 million military aid package to Ukraine

Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia with US arms: Politico

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size