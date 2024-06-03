Theme
Demonstrators gather to show solidarity with Palestinians during a rally held in the artificial beach region in the capital city of Male on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Mohamed Afrah / AFP)
Demonstrators gather to show solidarity with Palestinians during a rally held in the artificial beach region in the capital city of Male on October 14, 2023. (AFP)

Israel calls on citizens to avoid traveling to Maldives after ban, foreign ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Israel’s foreign ministry on Sunday recommended that Israeli citizens not travel to the Maldives after its government banned the entry of visitors with Israeli passports.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The recommendation, the Israeli ministry said, includes Israelis with dual citizenship.

“For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” the ministry said in a statement.

Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu made the decision after a recommendation from the Cabinet, a statement from his office said.

“The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts,” the statement added.

A total of 528 Israel nationals have visited the Maldives in the first four months of this year, dropping from 4,644 during the same period in 2023, according to Maldives government data.

