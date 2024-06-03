Theme
A supporter of Palestinian communities holds a placard reading Free Palestine! in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A supporter of Palestinian communities holds a placard reading Free Palestine! in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 15, 2017. (Reuters)

UN experts urge all countries to recognize Palestinian statehood

Reuters
2 min read

A group of United Nations experts called on Monday for all countries to recognize a Palestinian state to ensure peace in the Middle East.

The call came less than a week after Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting anger from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after nearly eight months of war in Gaza.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The experts, including the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said recognition of a Palestinian state was an important acknowledgement of the rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle towards freedom and independence.

“This is a pre-condition for lasting peace in Palestine and the entire Middle East – beginning with the immediate declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza and no further military incursions into Rafah,” they said.

“A two-state solution remains the only internationally agreed path to peace and security for both Palestine and Israel and a way out of generational cycles of violence and resentment.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

With their recognition of a Palestinian state, Spain, Ireland and Norway said they sought to accelerate efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

The three countries say they hope their decision will spur other European Union states to follow suit. Denmark’s parliament later rejected a proposal to recognize a Palestinian state.

Israel has repeatedly condemned moves to recognize a Palestinian state, saying they bolster Hamas, the militant group that led the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel which sparked the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Israel says the Oct. 7 attack, the worst in its 75-year history, killed 1,200 people, with more than 250 hostages taken.

