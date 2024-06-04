Denmark raises threat level for destructive cyberattacks to 3 on 5-level scale

The Danish Center for Cyber Security (CFCS) has raised its threat level assessment for destructive cyberattacks against Denmark to “middle” from “low” due to increasing threats from Russia, the defense minister said on Tuesday.
The “middle” level, or three on a five-level scale, implies that there are one or more actors with intention and capacity for attacks or harmful activity, but no indications of any specific plans for such activity, according to the CFCS.
“Increasingly, we see a Russia that is willing to challenge NATO countries through sabotage, influencing campaigns and cyberattacks,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told a press conference.
Poulsen said there is no direct military threat to Denmark, citing the Danish Defense Intelligence Service.
