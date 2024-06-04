Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Danish flag is pictured in Copenhagen, Denmark April 19, 2017. (Reuters)
A Danish flag is pictured in Copenhagen, Denmark. (File photo: Reuters)

Denmark raises threat level for destructive cyberattacks to 3 on 5-level scale

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The Danish Center for Cyber Security (CFCS) has raised its threat level assessment for destructive cyberattacks against Denmark to “middle” from “low” due to increasing threats from Russia, the defense minister said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The “middle” level, or three on a five-level scale, implies that there are one or more actors with intention and capacity for attacks or harmful activity, but no indications of any specific plans for such activity, according to the CFCS.

“Increasingly, we see a Russia that is willing to challenge NATO countries through sabotage, influencing campaigns and cyberattacks,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told a press conference.

Poulsen said there is no direct military threat to Denmark, citing the Danish Defense Intelligence Service.

Read more:

‘Probable Russian cyberattack’ on Polish news agency

Using AI, Mastercard hopes to find compromised cards before criminals use them

US sanctions Chinese individuals, Thai companies for bomb threats, COVID fraud

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size