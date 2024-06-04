Macron hosts Zelenskyy in Paris for crucial talks on Ukraine war efforts

2 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Paris for talks on the war-battered nation’s needs, the Elysee palace announced.

“As Russian strikes intensify on the front line and against energy infrastructure, the two presidents will discuss the situation on the ground,” the palace said on Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The meeting between the two leaders is set to take place after D-Day commemorations.

Zelenskyy will also deliver a speech in France’s National Assembly, and meet with the speaker of France’s lower house Yael Braun-Pivet, who visited Ukraine in March.

France hosted a conference in February on providing support for Ukraine, after which Macron announced measures to provide more weapons to Kyiv and did not rule out sending soldiers to Ukraine, sparking controversy among his allies.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow’s top diplomat warned that French military instructors training soldiers in Ukraine would be a “legitimate target” for Russian strikes, amid reports France could send trainers to the country.

Paris does not officially have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine at the moment, but Kyiv said last week it was “in talks” with France on the issue.

