Modi-led alliance wins India’s general election

The alliance led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a parliamentary majority at the country’s general election, official results showed late Tuesday.

With a few constituencies still left to declare, it had secured 272 seats, enough for a majority in the 543-seat parliament, results on the election commission website showed.

The BJP itself had won 224 seats and was leading in 16 more for a projected total of 240 -- by far the largest party but a significant drop from the 303 seats it won at the last polls in 2019.

The main opposition Congress party had won 88 seats and was leading in 11 for a projected total of 99, nearly double the 52 it secured five years ago.

