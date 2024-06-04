Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro injures eight people

2 min read

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s central city Dnipro injured eight people, including two children, and damaged civilian infrastructure in early hours of Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities said.



The Ukrainian air force said it shot down two Iskander-K cruise missiles over the region. The missile debris damaged civilian infrastructure, causing a fire and injuring residents, according to Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor.



A month-old boy and a seventeen-year-old were among those injured, in addition to six adults, based on preliminary information from the governor and the state emergency services.



The attack damaged cars and knocked windows out in residential buildings and a hospital, Lysak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov added that at least 47 residences and a school were damaged.



Emergency services put out the fire caused by the attack on Tuesday morning.



Russian forces also launched four drones in the overnight attack. The Ukrainian air force said it shot down two of them over the northern region of Chernihiv.



Ukrainian officials have repeatedly emphasized the urgent need for air defense systems as Russia has pummeled the country with airstrikes targeting critical infrastructure this spring.



