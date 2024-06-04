Son of Indira Gandhi assassin elected to India parliament: Commission

1 min read

The son of one of two men who shot dead former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected to India’s parliament on Tuesday, election commission figures showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa’s father was a member of Gandhi’s security team who, along with an accomplice, shot Gandhi dead in her garden in 1984 in retribution for an attack on a Sikh holy shrine earlier that year.



Read more:

India’s BJP concedes defeat in Ayodhya, where Modi opened grand Ram temple

India shares plunge as polls show Modi’s mandate slipping

Top India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi re-elected as MP: Commission