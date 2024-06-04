Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Indian National Congress (INC) supporters react to initial general election results at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, on June 4, 2024. (Reuters)
Indian National Congress (INC) supporters react to initial general election results at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, India, on June 4, 2024. (Reuters)

Son of Indira Gandhi assassin elected to India parliament: Commission

AFP, New Delhi
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The son of one of two men who shot dead former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected to India’s parliament on Tuesday, election commission figures showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa’s father was a member of Gandhi’s security team who, along with an accomplice, shot Gandhi dead in her garden in 1984 in retribution for an attack on a Sikh holy shrine earlier that year.

Read more:

India’s BJP concedes defeat in Ayodhya, where Modi opened grand Ram temple

India shares plunge as polls show Modi’s mandate slipping

Top India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi re-elected as MP: Commission

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size