Top India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi re-elected as MP: Commission

Top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was re-elected to India’s parliament by a margin of more than 364,000 in the southern constituency of Wayanad, election commission figures showed Tuesday.



Gandhi ran for two seats in this year’s poll, a strategy legal under Indian election law, and also had an unassailable lead of more than 389,000 votes for the seat of Rae Bareli in the country’s north.



Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi said that voters had “punished” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after election commission figures showed the government projected to return with a reduced majority.

“Voters have punished the BJP,” Gandhi told reporters. “I was confident that the people of this country would give the right response.”



