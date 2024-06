French police arrest Ukraine-Russia national with explosives near Paris airport

2 min read

French police have arrested a 26-year-old Ukranian-Russian man after he blew himself up with explosive materials in a hotel room north of Paris, a source at the French PNAT anti-terrorism prosecutors office said on Wednesday.

The man was treated by fire-fighters after he “suffered significant burns following an explosion,” on Monday, the source said.

A subsequent search of his room led to the discovery of products and materials intended for the manufacture of explosive devices, the source added.

The source said the PNAT office, working with France’s domestic spy agency, has opened an investigation into the man, who is suspected of participation in a terrorist conspiracy and bomb plot.

Neither the Ukrainian or Russian embassies in Paris immediately responded to a request for comment.

The Paris CDG airport, which is close to where the man was arrested, said operations had not been affected.

France is on maximum threat alert with less than two months to go until the start of the Paris Olympics. The Games take place against a complex geopolitical backdrop, with wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and pose a major security challenge.

Last month, French security services foiled the first planned attack on the Games, with the arrest of an 18-year-old Chechen man allegedly preparing a suicide mission at Saint-Etienne’s soccer stadium.

