Germany to buy 20 more Eurofighter jets to boost defense

1 min read

Germany will buy another 20 Eurofighter jets from Airbus, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, as Berlin battles to bulk up its defenses.

Speaking at the International Air Show in Berlin, Scholz said the order would be placed before Germany holds its next general elections in 2025.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new jets are in addition to another 38 that had already been ordered in 2020 as part of replacements for Germany’s decades-old Tornado aircraft.

Scholz said Germany was also “committed to offering further prospects to the Eurofighter in terms of exports.”

“We will ensure continuous utilization of capacity” at Airbus’s Eurofighter factory in Manching, Bavaria, said Scholz.

Germany has been on a defense spending spree after Scholz announced a 100-billion-euro ($109-billion) special budget to bulk up its stocks in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Previously chided by NATO allies including the United States for being a laggard in defense spending, Scholz has pledged to meet the annual target of two percent of GDP from 2024.

Read more:

German leader to Russia’s Putin: We’ll defend ‘every square inch’ of NATO territory

Germany pledges $540 million military aid package to Ukraine

Scholz urges EU leaders to expedite sending Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine