Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Kremlin calls US threat of China sanctions over exports of dual-use goods ‘blackmail’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The Kremlin on Wednesday described comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that Washington would not tolerate China increasing its exports of “dual-use” goods to Russia, and would respond with sanctions, as “blackmail”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington’s tone was completely unacceptable and that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States says that by providing dual-use goods - which have both civilian and military applications - China is powering Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Russia and China have sharply boosted bilateral trade since the start of the war as Russia’s commerce with the West has been decimated by waves of sanctions.

Read more:

Yellen voices concerns over Israeli threats to cut off Palestinian banks

Russian hackers claim cyberattack on website of Spain firm preparing Ukraine tanks

Kyiv welcomes US VP Harris participation at Ukraine peace summit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Norman Finkelstein says ex-ICJ president lying about Israel genocide allegations Norman Finkelstein says ex-ICJ president lying about Israel genocide allegations
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size