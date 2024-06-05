Kremlin calls US threat of China sanctions over exports of dual-use goods ‘blackmail’

1 min read

The Kremlin on Wednesday described comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that Washington would not tolerate China increasing its exports of “dual-use” goods to Russia, and would respond with sanctions, as “blackmail”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington’s tone was completely unacceptable and that Moscow stood in solidarity with Beijing.

The United States says that by providing dual-use goods - which have both civilian and military applications - China is powering Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Russia and China have sharply boosted bilateral trade since the start of the war as Russia’s commerce with the West has been decimated by waves of sanctions.

