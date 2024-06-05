Macron to attend Ukraine’s peace summit in Switzerland

1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a conference on Russia’s war against Ukraine scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland, his office said on Wednesday.

In addition to “long-term” military support for Ukraine, France intends to provide the country with “political and diplomatic support,” the Elysee presidential office said.

Ukraine has been seeking to whip up attendance at the peace conference, where it hopes to win broad international backing for its vision of the terms needed to end Russia’s war.

More than a hundred countries and organisations have pledged to take part, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The United States will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, Washington said.

Zelenskyy has ruled out Moscow’s participation and accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of trying to derail the summit.

US President Joe Biden’s absence from the gathering would be akin to giving Putin a standing ovation, Zelenskyy has said, urging maximum participation.

