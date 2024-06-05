Methanol poisoning kills eight people in Morocco: Ministry

1 min read

Eight people died and 81 others are under medical supervision after consuming bootleg alcohol adulterated with methanol in the town of Sidi Allal Tazi north of Rabat, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The deaths were all registered at a hospital between Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement, as authorities investigate the incident.

