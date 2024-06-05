Russian forces kill one, wound five in east Ukraine: Official

2 min read

Russian forces killed one person and wounded five more in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which is suffering the most intense assaults from Moscow’s army, regional authorities said Wednesday.



The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region along with three other regions in 2022, despite not fully controlling them and Russian-backed separatists have held the region’s main city of Donetsk since 2014.



“One person was killed and five were wounded. These are the consequences of bombardments this morning in the Donetsk region,” its governor Vadym Filashkin said on social media.



He said one civilian was killed and four others wounded near the town of Toretsk and that another person was wounded by a separate aerial attack on the frontline town of Selydove.



The Kremlin says its forces only target military infrastructure in Ukraine and AFP was unable to independently confirm details of the attack.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Russian forces were focusing their main firepower on the Donetsk region and not the northeastern Kharkiv region where they launched a new offensive last month.

