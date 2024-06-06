China’s Xi calls for more university exchanges with US to boost ties

1 min read

China’s President Xi Jinping has called for more exchanges between Chinese and American universities to boost mutual understanding, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.



Xi said education exchanges will help build ties with the US, adding that he hopes higher-education institutions could strengthen cooperation to cultivate “youth ambassadors” who understand both countries, Xinhua reported Thursday.



He made the remarks in a letter replying to Lamont O. Repollet, president of Kean University in New Jersey, the report said. The Chinese leader supported the establishment of Wenzhou-Kean University in Zhejiang when he was the province’s party chief in 2006.



Xi announced a plan to welcome 50,000 American students to China over the next five years during his trip to San Francisco in November, when he met with his US counterpart President Joe Biden.



