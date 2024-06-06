Theme
Members of the United Nations Security Council attend a meeting after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, at U.N. headquarters in New York, US, October 5, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Five nations elected to UN Security Council for 2025-2026 term

Reuters
1 min read

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia to the 15-member UN Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

The remaining 10 members are elected, with five new members joining every year. Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia - who were all elected in uncontested slates - will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Denmark received 184 votes, Greece 182, Pakistan 182, Panama 183 and Somalia 179 votes.

