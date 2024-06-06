France charges Palestinian man with financing terrorism, source says

2 min read

A Palestinian man has been charged in France with financing terrorism and complicity in attempted murder over suspected links to attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank in 2023, a source close to the case said Thursday.



He is being prosecuted for alleged terrorist conspiracy with a view to preparing attacks against people, financing terrorism and complicity in attempted murder, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office said.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, was placed in pre-trial detention.



The suspect is believed to be a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party.



He is suspected of being linked to attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank in early 2023 and of sending money to the Brigades, according to the source close to the case.



The investigation was carried out as part of an inquiry opened by the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office in December, 2023.



According to the source, the investigation was launched after Israel reported the matter to the French authorities.



The man has lived in France for several years, the source said.



His lawyer Emanuel de Dinechin declined to comment when reached by AFP.



