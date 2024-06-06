Russia captures Columbian who fought for Ukraine: Report

Russian forces have captured a Colombian national who was fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Thursday.
The ministry identified the man as Angel Cardenas Montilla and published a video of him urging other Colombians not to join the war.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
