Ukrainian soldiers take part in an urban battle exercise lead by Australian and British armed forces at a training facility in East England, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams EDITOR'S NOTE: REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHS WERE REVIEWED BY THE MOD AS PART OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE EMBED. NO PHOTOS WERE REMOVED.
Ukrainian soldiers take part in an urban battle exercise in East England, February 24, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia captures Columbian who fought for Ukraine: Report

Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russian forces have captured a Colombian national who was fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Thursday.

The ministry identified the man as Angel Cardenas Montilla and published a video of him urging other Colombians not to join the war.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Russia’s Putin threatens to deliver arms to countries at odds with West

French police arrest Ukraine-Russia national with explosives near Paris airport

