Russia captures Columbian who fought for Ukraine: Report

1 min read

Russian forces have captured a Colombian national who was fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Thursday.

The ministry identified the man as Angel Cardenas Montilla and published a video of him urging other Colombians not to join the war.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin threatens to deliver arms to countries at odds with West

French police arrest Ukraine-Russia national with explosives near Paris airport