Ukraine grid operator orders immediate power cuts in 12 regions

2 min read

Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, ordered immediate power cuts in 12 regions on Wednesday evening after consumption limits were exceeded due to critical shortages.



Ukrainians have been warned to limit consumption after Russian air strikes in recent weeks inflicted serious damage on the country’s generating capacity.



The cuts went into effect from 8.40 p.m. (1740 GMT), extending from Volyn and Lviv in the northwest to Odesa in south and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Interruptions in energy supply to critical infrastructure facilities are possible,” Ukrenergo said. Cuts would be ended when consumption levels decline to agreed levels.



“In view of repairs to units and the latest destruction, we are catastrophically short of electricity for our needs,” Serhii Kovalenko, head of Yasno, the largest private power company in Ukraine, wrote on Telegram ahead of the latest cuts.



“There will therefore be restrictions and they will be scheduled. If we don’t meet the limits, Ukrenergo will introduce emergency restrictions.”

Read more:

Russia’s Putin threatens to deliver arms to countries at odds with West

French police arrest Ukraine-Russia national with explosives near Paris airport

Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France, at G7 in Italy: White House