Get to know the WHO: What is the World Health Organization?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is the leading health agency of the United Nations (UN). Founded in 1948, its primary mission is to support and protect global health. To that end, the WHO coordinates international efforts, sets health standards, provides aid, and conducts research aimed at improving health outcomes around the world.



The need for an international response to disease outbreaks had been established long before the WHO’s founding. The 19th century brought many crippling epidemics that crossed global borders, giving rise to several smaller efforts, such as the International Sanitary Conferences of 1851, which aimed to curb the spread of cholera. Similarly, there was the Health Organization of the League of Nations, which was established during the Spanish flu epidemic.



With the founding of the UN after WWII, the time seemed right for the formal establishment of an international health agency. The war had devastated health systems on both sides of the conflict. Yet, despite the destruction, advances in medicine were making disease control significantly more feasible on a global level.



Representatives from Brazil and China formally suggested the idea for the WHO at the United Nations Conference on International Organization in 1945. After proposals were drafted and reviewed, the WHO’s constitution was adopted at the International Health Conference in New York City. Representatives from 51 UN Member States and ten other nations signed it on July 22, 1946.



At its core, the WHO’s mission is to establish evidence-based guidelines for a wide variety of health issues, from pandemics and chronic diseases to the socioeconomic factors that contribute to poor health outcomes. Through various initiatives and programs, the organization provides technical assistance, guidance, and resources to help nations enhance their healthcare infrastructure, personnel training, and service delivery mechanisms. This support is diverse and multifaceted, including disease prevention and control, maternal and child health, nutrition, mental health, and access to essential medicines.



Partnership is a core principle of the WHO. Operating from its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, it works closely with its 194 member states. It features a regional structure comprising six regions: Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific. It also boasts 150 country offices and other outposts around the world.



The organization’s workforce includes over 7,000 scientists, medical doctors, public health specialists, economists, statisticians, and emergency relief experts.



What are some of the goals of the World Health Organization?

In an attempt to measure the impact of its efforts, the WHO developed its Triple Billion Targets initiative, which encompasses the following three goals:



Better protection from health emergencies for one billion people: The WHO contributes to readiness, detection, response, and recovery for a range of health emergencies, including natural disasters, pandemics, and disease outbreaks. In the event of an outbreak or emergency, it facilitates coordination and collaboration among countries and international organizations to mobilize resources and mount a swift and effective response. It streamlines communication, data sharing, resource allocation, and mechanisms for deploying medical supplies and personnel.



Moreover, the WHO advocates for equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics, and essential medical supplies during health emergencies, ensuring that vulnerable populations are not left behind.



Universal health coverage for one billion people: Expanding access to healthcare services, including universal healthcare, is central to the WHO’s mission. The agency aims to ensure all individuals and communities can access the healthcare services they need without facing financial hardship. To bring this goal to life, the WHO supports a range of programs that prioritize primary and preventative care access, with a particular focus on essential services such as immunization and vaccination. It also supports partnerships that promote workforce training and labor protection for health workers.



Increased health and well-being for one billion people: Beyond just treating and preventing diseases, the WHO strives to address the environmental, psychological, and socioeconomic factors that affect health. This involves spearheading programs aimed at ensuring access to clean air and water, enhancing road safety measures, promoting healthy lifestyles, and preventing domestic violence.



How is the World Health Organization funded?

The WHO is funded from two main sources: assessed contributions from member states and voluntary contributions. Countries’ assessed contributions are a percentage of their gross domestic product and make up less than 20 percent of the total budget. Most of the WHO’s financing comes from voluntary contributions from Member States and other organizations.

What was the WHO’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The WHO played a dynamic role in responding to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus by issuing early warnings. Guidance related to the management of the new disease was released by the WHO in early January 2020, less than two weeks after receiving initial notice of a new pneumonia-like illness in Wuhan, China. By the end of that month, it had declared the virus a potential health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).



By acting early, the WHO signaled the urgent need for coordinated global action to contain the outbreak, mobilize resources, and support countries in their response efforts. With these proactive measures, the organization hoped to reduce further transmission of the virus. But as WHO leaders noted in a press conference in late February of 2020, “much of the global community is not yet ready, in mindset and materially, to implement the measures that have been employed to contain COVID-19 in China.” The WHO formally classified the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.



As the pandemic wore on, the WHO issued regular updates, guidelines, and recommendations to countries and health systems on how to detect, prevent, and respond to COVID-19. This included advice on testing strategies, infection control measures, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). They also provided technical assistance and support to countries with weaker health systems to strengthen their capacity for COVID-19 surveillance, testing, contact tracing, and case management.



The WHO gave the coronavirus its COVID-19 moniker and would ultimately face criticism for some of its actions (or lack thereof) during the COVID-19 crisis. Yet, for all the successes and missteps along the way, the organization stood as a steadfast contributor to the pandemic response effort. Today, it continues to offer disease management guidelines on the tracking, surveillance, and containment of the disease as it transitions from an emergency to a long-term public health concern.

