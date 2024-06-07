Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Border guard officers are seen next to the border wall at the Polish-Belarusian border near Tolcze village, in Sokolka County, Podlaskie Voivodeship, in north-eastern Poland on June 8, 2022. (AFP)
Border guard officers are seen next to the border wall at the Polish-Belarusian border near Tolcze village, in Sokolka County, Podlaskie Voivodeship, in north-eastern Poland on June 8, 2022. (AFP)

Belarus to probe Polish soldier’s death on border if it receives specific information

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Belarus is ready for a unilateral or bilateral investigation into the death of a Polish soldier on the Belarus-Poland border if Poland provides “specific information about the circumstances of the tragedy,” the Belarusian Border Committee said in a statement on Friday.

The Polish soldier died on Thursday after he was stabbed on the border with Belarus by migrants trying to cross into the European Union, the Polish army said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Warsaw said it would demand Belarus hand over the person responsible for his death.

Read more:

French military instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers: Ukraine commander

Russia to build Central Asia’s first nuclear plant in agreement with Uzbekistan

Setback for emissions curbing as more shadow tankers ship sanctioned Russia, Iran oil

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Norman Finkelstein calls the ICC ‘corrupt’ Norman Finkelstein calls the ICC ‘corrupt’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size