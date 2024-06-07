Belarus to probe Polish soldier’s death on border if it receives specific information

1 min read

Belarus is ready for a unilateral or bilateral investigation into the death of a Polish soldier on the Belarus-Poland border if Poland provides “specific information about the circumstances of the tragedy,” the Belarusian Border Committee said in a statement on Friday.



The Polish soldier died on Thursday after he was stabbed on the border with Belarus by migrants trying to cross into the European Union, the Polish army said.



Warsaw said it would demand Belarus hand over the person responsible for his death.

