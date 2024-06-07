India’s Modi to be sworn in on June 9

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on the evening of June 9, the spokesperson of the second largest party in his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) told Reuters.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won 293 seats in the general election held over the last seven weeks.
Modi will be only the second person after India's independence hero and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms.
