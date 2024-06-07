Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk accompanied by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as they arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk accompanied by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as they arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine civilian death toll rises to highest in nearly a year, UN says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The civilian death toll in Ukraine last month rose sharply, to 174, which was the highest level in nearly a year amid an increase in missile and bomb strikes in populated areas around Kharkiv, the UN human rights office said on Friday.

The May toll represented an increase of 31 percent from April and the highest since June 2023, according to data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine has right to strike targets in Russia, NATO’s Stoltenberg says

Kremlin says France ready for ‘direct’ role in Ukraine

Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US rockets to shell civilian targets inside Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Norman Finkelstein calls the ICC ‘corrupt’ Norman Finkelstein calls the ICC ‘corrupt’
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size