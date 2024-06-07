Ukraine civilian death toll rises to highest in nearly a year, UN says

1 min read

The civilian death toll in Ukraine last month rose sharply, to 174, which was the highest level in nearly a year amid an increase in missile and bomb strikes in populated areas around Kharkiv, the UN human rights office said on Friday.

The May toll represented an increase of 31 percent from April and the highest since June 2023, according to data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine has right to strike targets in Russia, NATO’s Stoltenberg says

Kremlin says France ready for ‘direct’ role in Ukraine

Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US rockets to shell civilian targets inside Russia