A Russian service member stands at a combat position in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 26, 2022. (Reuters)
A Russian service member stands at a combat position in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. (File photo: Reuters)

Local official shot dead in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia near frontline

AFP, Kyiv
A man shot dead a local official on Tuesday in the city of Zaporizhzhia near Ukraine’s southern frontline, police said on Facebook.

“In the city of Zaporizhzhia, the police are searching for a man who shot a local official,” police said.

“The injured man died. The police are conducting urgent investigative and operational measures.”

The attacker fired at the official outside a high-rise apartment building.

Police have opened a murder probe.

Zaporizhzhia is around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the frontline.

There have been several assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine - blamed by Moscow on Ukrainian security services.

Similar attacks behind Ukrainian lines are rarer but Ukraine says it has foiled multiple assassination plots against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

