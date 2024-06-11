Local official shot dead in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia near frontline

1 min read

A man shot dead a local official on Tuesday in the city of Zaporizhzhia near Ukraine’s southern frontline, police said on Facebook.



“In the city of Zaporizhzhia, the police are searching for a man who shot a local official,” police said.



“The injured man died. The police are conducting urgent investigative and operational measures.”



The attacker fired at the official outside a high-rise apartment building.

Police have opened a murder probe.



Zaporizhzhia is around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the frontline.



There have been several assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine - blamed by Moscow on Ukrainian security services.



Similar attacks behind Ukrainian lines are rarer but Ukraine says it has foiled multiple assassination plots against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



