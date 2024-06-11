Theme
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hand with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) prior to a meeting with European Union leaders in Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022. (AFP)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Germany for conference, Scholz talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had arrived in Germany for a conference on Ukraine’s post-war recovery and would also hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

Zelenskyy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said measures concerning Ukraine’s energy sector, shattered by Russian air attacks, would be the priority at the conference, an annual event.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

His talks with Sholz would focus on continued military support, including air defences and joint manufacture of munitions, and the coordination of positions ahead of the “peace summit” to be hosted by Switzerland later in the week.

