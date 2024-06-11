Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Germany for conference, Scholz talks

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had arrived in Germany for a conference on Ukraine’s post-war recovery and would also hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

Zelenskyy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said measures concerning Ukraine’s energy sector, shattered by Russian air attacks, would be the priority at the conference, an annual event.

His talks with Sholz would focus on continued military support, including air defences and joint manufacture of munitions, and the coordination of positions ahead of the “peace summit” to be hosted by Switzerland later in the week.

