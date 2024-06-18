French court rules against Israeli ban from arms expo: Lawyer

A French court on Tuesday ordered organizers of a defense trade show to suspend a ban on Israeli firms, the lawyer for the Franco-Israeli chamber of commerce told AFP.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Paris Commerce Tribunal said the decision by Coges Events to ban 74 Israeli exhibitors from Eurosatory was “discriminatory,” said the lawyer, Patrick Klugman.
Coges Events said last month that the ban was ordered by the French government. No explanation was provided.
The defense fair is being held from June 17 to 21 at fairgrounds close to the main Paris international airport.
In response to the ban, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, asked that rubbish collectors bypass the French consulate, though a City Hall statement said the request would not be implemented.
Read more:
‘Stop collecting trash from Fench consulate,’ Jerusalem official asks after arms ban
Gaza conflict has caused major environmental damage, UN says
Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: Report