Russian court keeps US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva in jail: Employer

A Russian court on Tuesday refused to release from jail US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of spreading “false information” about Moscow’s army.

The Tatarstan Supreme Court rejected an appeal lodged by Kurmasheva against an earlier decision to extend her pre-trial detention until August 5, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) told AFP.

