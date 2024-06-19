Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Members of the Russian emergencies ministry work to extinguish fire at an oil storage tank after an alleged drone attack in the town of Azov in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, June 18, 2024, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
Members of the Russian emergencies ministry work to extinguish fire at an oil storage tank after an alleged drone attack in the town of Azov in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, June 18, 2024, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)

Fire at drone-hit Russian oil depot rages for second day, emergency services say

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A blaze at an oil depot in the town of Azov in Russia’s southern region of Rostov has been raging for more than 24 hours, local emergency services said on Wednesday.

Several oil storage tanks were engulfed in fire after a drone attack early on Tuesday that a Ukraine intelligence source said was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The fire at the Azov district has been localized at the 3,200 square metres at 05:30 (0200 GMT),” the emergency service said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The source told Reuters the attack struck the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt depots that have a total of 22 fuel tanks.

Kyiv has often said that targeting Russia’s energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s military effort.

The town of Azov is situated on the Don River and is about 16 km (10 miles) from the Sea of Azov.

Read more:

Ukraine source says Kyiv behind oil tanks attack in Russia

Russia destroyed half of Ukraine’s power generation capacity: Zelenskyy

Russia, Belarus begin second stage of tactical nuclear weapon drills

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size