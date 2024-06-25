Theme
Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists during a visit to a medical training center at the University of Surrey in Guildford, southern England, Nov. 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Four people arrested at UK PM Sunak’s home

Reuters
Four men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home in northern England on Tuesday, local police said in a statement.

“We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home this afternoon. Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds,” the statement said.

Campaign group Youth Demand posted videos on X of a man entering a lake on the property and defecating in what he said was an act of protest against Sunak’s government.

The group wants to stop new oil and gas licences being issued and also calls for a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

