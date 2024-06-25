Theme
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the party's headquarters before he leaves to surrender himself to jail authorities, after interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a liquor policy case came to an end, in New Delhi, India, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the party's headquarters before he leaves to surrender himself to jail authorities, after interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a liquor policy case came to an end, in New Delhi, India, June 2, 2024. (Reuters)

India court extends suspension of bail order for detained Delhi Chief Minister

Reuters
1 min read

An Indian court on Tuesday extended a hold on a lower court’s order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, leaving the key opposition leader in pre-trial detention.

India’s federal financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March on corruption allegations relating to the capital’s liquor policy - accusations he has denied and said are politically motivated.

Kejriwal was granted bail by a city court on Thursday but investigators challenged the order in the Delhi High Court, which suspended the bail order as it considered the challenge.

