India court extends suspension of bail order for detained Delhi Chief Minister

An Indian court on Tuesday extended a hold on a lower court’s order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, leaving the key opposition leader in pre-trial detention.



India’s federal financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March on corruption allegations relating to the capital’s liquor policy - accusations he has denied and said are politically motivated.

Kejriwal was granted bail by a city court on Thursday but investigators challenged the order in the Delhi High Court, which suspended the bail order as it considered the challenge.

