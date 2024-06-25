Julian Assange’s wife Stella ‘elated’ he is set to be freed

1 min read

Julian Assange’s wife Stella said on Tuesday she was “elated” and it was “incredible” after her husband was set to be freed following a 14-year legal battle and five years spent in a London prison.



“I’m just elated,” she said, speaking from Australia, after he agreed a plea deal.



“He will be a free man once it has been signed off by the judge and that will happen sometime tomorrow.”

Free speech organizations also welcomed news of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's release from jail in Britain but said the case had still set a bad precedent by punishing him for this long.



Assange is due to plead guilty on Wednesday to one charge of violating US espionage law, in a deal that will allow him to return home to Australia, ending a 14-year legal odyssey that could have landed him in jail for many decades.

