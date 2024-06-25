Theme
A Ukrainian serviceman launches a reconnaissance drone for flying over positions of Russian troops, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, May 26, 2024. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman launches a reconnaissance drone for flying over positions of Russian troops, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, May 26, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones

AFP, Moscow        
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said its forces had downed 30 Ukrainian drones fired overnight in border areas between the two countries.

“The anti-air defense systems destroyed 29 drones in the Belgorod region and one in Voronezh,” it said on Telegram.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Ukrainian missile strikes Sunday on the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, killed four people including two children and wounded 150 others, according to Moscow-appointed regional officials.

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, regularly attacks Russian regions and Moscow annexed territory, pledging to avenge bombardments on its territory.

Read more:

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

EU launches membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova

