Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said its forces had downed 30 Ukrainian drones fired overnight in border areas between the two countries.

“The anti-air defense systems destroyed 29 drones in the Belgorod region and one in Voronezh,” it said on Telegram.

Ukrainian missile strikes Sunday on the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, killed four people including two children and wounded 150 others, according to Moscow-appointed regional officials.

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, regularly attacks Russian regions and Moscow annexed territory, pledging to avenge bombardments on its territory.

