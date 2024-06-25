Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Buses with Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) arrive after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine May 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Buses with Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) arrive after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine May 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia, Ukraine each return 90 prisoners of war: Russian defense ministry

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Russia and Ukraine have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russian prisoners were able to return home with the help of the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary.

“As a result of negotiations, 90 Russian prisoners of war who risked death in captivity are being returned from areas under Kyiv’s control,” the ministry said. “In exchange, 90 prisoners from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over.”

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

It said the Russian prisoners were able to return home “with the United Arab Emirates participating as an intermediary in a humanitarian capacity”.

The UAE said it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The Emirati foreign ministry said the mediation succeded because the UAE leveraged “its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including as a reliable mediator among both parties,” WAM said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 90 prisoners with the UAE acting as an intermediary.

The freed Russian prisoners were being flown to Moscow, where they would undergo medical checks, the ministry said.

Russia and Ukraine have carried out periodic exchanges of prisoners in their 28-month-old conflict.

The most recent exchange took place on May 31, when each side handed over 75 prisoners of war, also with the UAE acting as an intermediary. That was the first exchange in nearly four months.

With Reuters

Read more:

Russia tortured Ukrainians in Crimea, human rights court rules

Kyiv accuses Russian forces of beheading Ukrainian soldier

Ukraine orders release of first prisoners to serve in the military

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size