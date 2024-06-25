Russian navy frigate conducts drills in Atlantic, defense ministry says

1 min read

Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov navy frigate that sailed to Cuba earlier in June conducted drills in the Atlantic Ocean searching for submarines using a helicopter, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The crew of the helicopter “practiced tactical techniques for searching and tracking submarines in the Atlantic Ocean,” the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

At a distance of more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the ship, the pilots carried out a set of measures to search for the submarines, the ministry added.

A total of five landings were made on the ship’s deck.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine Kazan sailed into Havana harbor on June 12 after conducting “high-precision missile weapons” training in the Atlantic Ocean.

