Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov fires the Tsirkon hypersonic missile during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov fires the Tsirkon hypersonic missile during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian navy frigate conducts drills in Atlantic, defense ministry says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov navy frigate that sailed to Cuba earlier in June conducted drills in the Atlantic Ocean searching for submarines using a helicopter, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The crew of the helicopter “practiced tactical techniques for searching and tracking submarines in the Atlantic Ocean,” the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

At a distance of more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the ship, the pilots carried out a set of measures to search for the submarines, the ministry added.

A total of five landings were made on the ship’s deck.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine Kazan sailed into Havana harbor on June 12 after conducting “high-precision missile weapons” training in the Atlantic Ocean.

