UK’s Conservatives withdraw support from candidates in gambling probe: Report

Britain’s Conservative Party has withdrawn support from two parliamentary candidates “as a result of ongoing internal inquiries,” relating to alleged bets placed on the timing of a July 4 national election, the Times reported on Tuesday.
The Times report, which cited a statement from the party, named Craig Williams and Laura Saunders as the two candidates.
