Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Conservative general election campaign event, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 24, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Conservative general election campaign event, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 24, 2024. (Reuters)

UK’s Conservatives withdraw support from candidates in gambling probe: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Britain’s Conservative Party has withdrawn support from two parliamentary candidates “as a result of ongoing internal inquiries,” relating to alleged bets placed on the timing of a July 4 national election, the Times reported on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Times report, which cited a statement from the party, named Craig Williams and Laura Saunders as the two candidates.

Read more:

UK PM Sunak says he will act on gambling investigation findings

Campaign chief for UK PM Sunak’s party steps aside in insider gambling scandal

UK’s Conservative Party official reportedly investigated in election betting scandal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size