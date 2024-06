1 min read

Ukraine has downed 1,953 Shahed drones out of 2,277 launched by Russia this year alone, Ukraine’s air force commander said on Tuesday.

“Air defenses destroyed about 86 percent (of the drones),” he said on Telegram.

