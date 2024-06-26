Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
FILE - Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said Monday, May 20, 2024, that he’s seeking arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas leaders in connection with their actions during the seven-month war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (File photo: AP)

Kremlin dismisses ‘absurd’ ICC arrest warrants for military leaders

AFP, Moscow 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for ex-defense minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief Valery Gerasimov as “absurd” and lacking legal force.

The Hague-based court said Tuesday it had issued arrest warrants for the pair over a barrage of Russian missile strikes against Ukrainian energy targets and civilian sites that the ICC said could be classed as “war crimes.”

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia is not a member of the ICC, but the arrest warrant mandates the more than 120 states that are to arrest Shoigu or Gerasimov if they set foot on their territory.

“We do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, we are not a member of the relevant statute and therefore we do not recognize these warrants” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

“Moreover, we consider them quite absurd, just like the last two warrants which concerned the head of state and children’s ombudsman,” he added.

The ICC last year issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and his children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-controlled territory.

Shoigu was removed as defense minister last month in a major shake-up of Russia’s military leadership, moving to become secretary of the Security Council.

Gerasimov is chief of the General Staff and has overall operational command of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Read more:

ICC issues arrest warrants for Russia’s former Defense Minister Shoigu, army general

US, Russia defense chiefs speak as tensions rise over deadly Crimea attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size